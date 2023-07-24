National Weather Service issues alert for Chicago due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service initiated an air quality alert for the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area early Monday afternoon.

The area is seeing hazy conditions due to smoke drifting down from the Canadian wildfires, causing lower air quality in Chicago.

Air quality is forecasted to be at or above Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category until Tuesday at midnight, the National Weather Service said.

The air quality conditions also caused the National Weather Service to issue an Air Pollution Action Day. People of all ages should limit their outdoor activities, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory disease.

The National Weather Service recommended that residents reduce their pollution levels, which contributes to air quality.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned residents to prepare for another weather issue later this week: extreme heat.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach 90 degrees.

The city of Chicago has several cooling areas for residents during the heat. Chicago Public Libraries and Chicago Park District fieldhouses will also have air conditioning.

Cooling area locations:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave., open all day

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.