Chicago air quality: Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts alerts in Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for much of the Chicago area until midnight Monday.

As of 6 a.m., AirNow.gov has the Chicago air quality index at 155, which is in the unhealthy category.

The alert by the Illinois EPA and Indiana EPA is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kendall Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake, La Porte, Porter, Newton Jasper and Starke counties in Indiana.

ABC7 Meteorologist Trace Butler said better air quality is expected to move into the area Monday night

Recommendations from the U.S. EPA for at-risk groups:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Keep outdoor activities short