Woman rescued after car crashes, flips over into creek near Indianapolis: VIDEO

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- A woman was rescued after her car crashed and flipped over into a creek near Indianapolis.

The tense moments were captured on bodycam video. The water was nearly covering the windows.

First responders were able to break one of the windows and pull the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital, and is now recovering.

