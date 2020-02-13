Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents

HOUSTON, Texas -- In one month, A.J. Armstrong is set to be retried for the murder of his parents.

It's been 11 months since his capital murder mistrial and four years since Dawn and Antonio Senior were shot to death in their southwest Houston home.

A.J. was 16 years old at the time and was about to enter his junior year at Lamar High School.

Our sister station KTRK has followed the case from the beginning. In January, they sat down for a second exclusive interview with A.J., now 20, as his team prepared for his second trial.

After her story aired, many of you wrote in and contacted us on social media with questions:

  • How did ABC get the interview?


  • Were any questions off limits?


  • Is there anything A.J. didn't want to talk about?


    • You asked and we're answering.

    In this behind-the-scenes look, a KTRK reporter opens up about her exclusive interview, about covering a court case with so many twists and turns, and talks about how no question is off limits.

    Need to catch up on A.J.'s case before his retrial? Click here.
