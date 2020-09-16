Andrew Freund, the father of AJ Freund, could reach plea deal this week in murder of Crystal Lake boy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of AJ Freund could be taking a plea deal this week in the death of the Crystal Lake 5-year-old last year.

Andrew Freund's attorney told the Daily Herald that he could reach a deal as soon as Friday. He is charged with the boy's murder.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



Last December, JoAnn Cunningham, AJ's mother, pleaded guilty to murder charges. In July, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Two former Department of Children and Family Services workers who oversaw AJ Freund's case were charged last week with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct.

RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished
Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.

