AJ Freund's mother gives birth to baby girl in custody

The mother of AJ Freund gave birth in jail while awaiting trial for his murder.

The Northwest Herald reports that Joann Cunningham gave birth to a girl on May 31st.

The baby's being held in protective custody while both Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Freund Senior are being held in connection with AJ Freund's disappearance and death.

Police say the two killed the 5-year-old boy in their Crystal Lake home and then buried his body at a site in Woodstock.

