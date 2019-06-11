AJ Freund's mother gives birth to baby girl in custody

The Northwest Herald reports that Joann Cunningham gave birth to a girl on May 31st.
The baby's being held in protective custody while both Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Freund Senior are being held in connection with AJ Freund's disappearance and death.
Police say the two killed the 5-year-old boy in their Crystal Lake home and then buried his body at a site in Woodstock.
