Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund plead not guilty

EMBED <>More Videos

The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy A.J. Freund are expected to appear in court Friday morning to enter their pleas in the boy's murder.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "A.J." Freund, Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning in their son's murder.

A grand jury formally indicted JoAnn Cunningham, 36, on 20 counts, ranging from murder to aggravated battery to a child. She faces a possible life sentence.

SEE INSIDE: Photos from AJ Fruend's home show filthy conditions
EMBED More News Videos

SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.



Andrew Freund, Sr., 60, was indicted on 41 counts, including murder and aggravated battery to a child.

Freund reported his AJ missing on April 18. After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

WATCH: AJ Freund's body found 6 days after he was reported missing
EMBED More News Videos

The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.



The Department of Children and Family Services officials have responded multiple times to the family's home in the past of reports of neglect and abuse. The most recent visit was last December.

WATCH: DCFS releases full history with AJ Freund's family
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a closer look at the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services's connection to AJ Freund starting at his birth.



Freund's attorney is requesting a psychological evaluation.

Both Cunningham and Freund are scheduled to appear in court again on June 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodstockcrystal lakemurdermissing boymissing childrenparents charged
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say
Kenosha shooting: Teen questioned in death of girl, 16
2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting
Show More
Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster
The 60: Mother's Day Weekend
WATCH LIVE: Chicago area police honor fallen officers
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Waukegan plant explosion victims honored at memorial
More TOP STORIES News