Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund plead not guilty

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "A.J." Freund, Jr. pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning in their son's murder.A grand jury formally indicted JoAnn Cunningham, 36, on 20 counts, ranging from murder to aggravated battery to a child. She faces a possible life sentence.Andrew Freund, Sr., 60, was indicted on 41 counts, including murder and aggravated battery to a child.Freund reported his AJ missing on April 18. After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.The Department of Children and Family Services officials have responded multiple times to the family's home in the past of reports of neglect and abuse. The most recent visit was last December.Freund's attorney is requesting a psychological evaluation.Both Cunningham and Freund are scheduled to appear in court again on June 18.