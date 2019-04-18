Crystal Lake boy missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is assisting police as they search for a missing 5-year-old boy in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.Andrew "AJ" Freund was last seen at his home in the 0-100 block of Dole Avenue on April 17, according to the Crystal Lake Police Department. He has short, blonde hair and is approximately 3-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.Police said Andrew's parents reported they last saw him at bedtime on Wednesday night at approximately 9 p.m. After waking up Thursday morning and being unable to locate him in the home, his parents contacted police and reported him missing.Crystal Lake police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy's disappearance. An Amber Alert was not issued because authorities are unable to confirm an abduction had occurred.Crystal Lake police said Thursday that additional resources from neighboring jurisdictions and federal agents arrived in the area as the search continued. Just before 4 p.m. police expanded the area they consider a crime scene, though they did not offer details about what prompted them to do so.Andrew does not yet attend school. Neighbors said they see him and his younger sister outside the house occasionally. His parents were taken to the Crystal Lake police station for questioning."Everybody's really worried. They keep to themselves, nobody knows them extremely well. But we know the kids, they've lived here, so, no, absolutely no idea what could have happened," said neighbor Janelle Butler.Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Deaprtment at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).