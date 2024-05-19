15-year-old boy critically injured in drive-by shooting in Albany Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a Northwest Side shooting on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood's 3800-block of West Lawrence Avenue around 3 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was walking in an alley when someone drove by in a back sedan and fired shots, striking him in his leg, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

