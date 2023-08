Sarah Marion and Laura Goodale-Platt talk more about their Facebook group for sober and sober-curious women.

According to the National Center of Drug Abuse, 20.5% of Illinois adults binge drink at least once per month with the median number of drinks per binge being just over 5%.

Sarah Marion and Laura Goodale-Platt with The AF (Alcohol-free) Social joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News. They came on the newscast to talk more about their Facebook group for sober and sober-curious women.

The pair started the Facebook group back in 2022. If you would like to join in on the alcohol-free event, click here.