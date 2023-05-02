Sister of escaped inmate arrested for helping him get away; murder suspect remains at-large

A person in High Point, North Carolina, has been arrested for helping Alder Marin-Sotelo escape from a Virginia jail.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is seen on surveillance video scaling the jail fence, getting into the Mustang and driving off

FARMVILLE, Va. -- A person in High Point, North Carolina, has been arrested for helping Alder Marin-Sotelo escape from a Virginia jail.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo, who is Alder's sister, has been identified in federal court documents as having paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for Alder to use. Investigators told our sister station, ABC11, that she is now in the custody of law enforcement.

Jail surveillance video recorded Alder jumping the jail fence around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and getting into an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag. The FBI released images of the vehicle, but at this point it and Alder remain at-large.

Before that could happen, the vehicle had make its way to the jail parking lot. According to the federal criminal complaint, plans for that began on April 28. Inmates in the jail worked with family members and friends outside the jail to arrange to have someone pick up the car in High Point and park it at the jail by midnight April 29.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the Mustang arriving at the parking lot around 10:45 p.m. April 29. Three hours later, Alder is seen on video scaling the jail fence, getting into the Mustang and driving off.

The federal court complaint then reveals that the people who dropped the Mustang off in the parking lot were expecting to receive a second $2,500 payment, but that payment never arrived.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo faces a charge of conspiracy to instigate or assist escape. She is scheduled to have her court appearance for the charge Tuesday afternoon.

The US Marshals are leading the investigation into the escaped inmates, according to an ABC News source familiar with the investigation.

"We are there assisting all of our local, state and federal partners. We have left no resources unused in this effort. We will continue to work with all our partners, and it's just a tremendous effort being done now," retired Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin said.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous, the FBI said. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Alder and his brother Arturo have been indicted on murder charges in the August 2022 killing of deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was shot three times in the head and once in the chest while checking on suspicious activity on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road.