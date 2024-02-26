Handcuffed prisoner runs across parking lot moments after escape from Pennsylvania hospital | Video

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police said they're searching for a handcuffed prisoner who outran officers and escaped from a hospital in the city's Kensington section.

Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody for car theft, absconded while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

"He outran them with handcuffs behind him and disappeared in the 2700-block of Hancock Street," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Bordan had his hands cuffed behind his back when he fled. Police launched an "intense search" but could not find him.

Bordan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Vanore said, adding Bordan was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said. "He was checked out and discharged."

New video obtained by ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI shows Bordan running through a Philadelphia parking lot after his escape.

Video shows handcuffed prisoner who outran officers after he escaped from a hospital in the city's Kensington section.

Bordan has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

One of his prior cases was out of Cambria County in western Pennsylvania. He was charged with resisting arrest and running from police in 2020.

A few schools in the area were put on lockdown during the initial search Monday morning, Vanore said. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

While police don't consider Bordan to be dangerous, anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.