Jury expected to get case in trial of former Alderman Ed Burke Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal corruption case against former Alderman Ed Burke is expected to head to a jury Monday.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday.

Burke faces racketeering, bribery and extortion charges involving four different schemes.

Burke's attorney said he never demanded anything in exchange for an official act and never received a penny in any of the alleged schemes.

Prosecutors accuse Burke of using a driveway permit issue to shut down a Burger King renovation in his ward while Burke was trying to convince the wealthy fast food restaurant owners to use his private law firm for tax appeal work.

Burke is also accused of shaking down the developer of the Old Post Office renovation for legal work. The scheme involved secret recordings between Burke and former aldermen, turned government mole, Danny Solis. The recording is the centerpiece of the case against Burke.