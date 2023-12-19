Jury to resume deliberations in trial of former Alderman Ed Burke

Jurors in the trial of former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke will resume deliberations Tuesday in the federal corruption case against him.

Jurors got the case Monday after more than three-and-a-half hours of jury instructions from the judge.

Burke faces racketeering, extortion, and bribery charges.

Prosecutors said he was trying to strong-arm businesses for personal gain.

Burke's attorney said he never demanded anything in exchange for an official act and never received a penny in any of the alleged schemes.

Given the complicated and extensive nature of the case, it's not clear how long it will take the jury to sort through all the evidence and testimony from 38 witnesses before reaching a verdict.

Judge Virginia Kendall said if the jury is still deliberating on Friday, they will be sent home until after New Years.