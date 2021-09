CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman James Cappleman was attacked and struck with a blunt object Saturday night in the Uptown neighborhood, police said.The incident occurred during a disturbance at about 7:13 p.m. in the 4700-block of North Racine Avenue in the alderman's 46th Ward, police said.Alderman Cappleman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.A suspect was taken into custody, police said.Further details on what led up to the incident were not immediately available.ABC7 has reached out to the alderman's office for comment.