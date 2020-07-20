Bricks thrown through window of Alderman Raymond Lopez's Brighton Park office, police say

Chicago police are looking for two people who threw bricks through the window of 15th ward Alderman Ray Lopez's office Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the suspects were seen around 11:45 p.m.throwing bricks at the office in the 2700-block of W. 47th Street.

The suspects ran away and no one is in custody, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Early Monday morning, Lopez sent out a tweet accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of not protecting communities.

"When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign," Lopez wrote. "Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city!"



Two weeks ago, Lopez said someone reportedly threw a brick into his home in Brighton Park and set fire to a neighbor's garage.

No one is in custody for that incident, police said.

Lopez said he believes the vandalism and arson was in retaliation for his attempt that week to go after landlords who rent to known gang members. But he will not let fear overwhelm him.
