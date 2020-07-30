Alderman Raymond Lopez says 15th Ward office in Brighton Park vandalized again

Lopez said security video shows one person vandalizing his office.
RELATED: Bricks thrown through window of Alderman Raymond Lopez's Brighton Park office, police say
Lopez tweeted, "The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago."
“We’ll make sure that they’ve got the resources they need to be secure. We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials, and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period” -Lightfoot.— Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 30, 2020
You failed. The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DMoEiROFHR
This is the second assault on the office in ten days, and the third act of vandalism targeting the alderman in a month after bricks were thrown through the windows of his home.
RELATED: Alderman Raymond Lopez says bricks thrown through windows of his Brighton Park home
The alderman has previously said that gang members are targeting him.
"Windows will be replaced, but I will not let the fear and intimidation tactics stop me," Lopez said after the July 19 incident at his office. "I have no doubt this is a continuation of gangs still trying to send a message to intimidate me to keep me from pursuing them in their illegal activities in our neighborhood."