Alderman Raymond Lopez says 15th Ward office in Brighton Park vandalized again

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Raymond Lopez said Thursday his 15th Ward office in the Brighton Park neighborhood has been vandalized again.

Lopez said security video shows one person vandalizing his office.

RELATED: Bricks thrown through window of Alderman Raymond Lopez's Brighton Park office, police say

Lopez tweeted, "The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago."



This is the second assault on the office in ten days, and the third act of vandalism targeting the alderman in a month after bricks were thrown through the windows of his home.

RELATED: Alderman Raymond Lopez says bricks thrown through windows of his Brighton Park home

The alderman has previously said that gang members are targeting him.

"Windows will be replaced, but I will not let the fear and intimidation tactics stop me," Lopez said after the July 19 incident at his office. "I have no doubt this is a continuation of gangs still trying to send a message to intimidate me to keep me from pursuing them in their illegal activities in our neighborhood."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkchicago crimevandalismpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants in Chicago to share stories
Obama to eulogize Lewis at Atlanta funeral
Gov. Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines, IHSA delays some seasons
Indiana to Chicago gun pipeline leads to arrest of recent Illinois parolee
Show More
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Condo HOA fees not part of COVID-19 pandemic relief for homeowners
Multiple semi, vehicle crash on I-80 WB just east of I-355
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, rain south Thursday
More TOP STORIES News