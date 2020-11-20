Alderman Raymond Lopez says 15th Ward office in Brighton Park vandalized for 3rd time this year

Alderman Lopez shared surveillance video that shows three men throwing bricks through the front window.
This is the third assault on his office and the fourth act of vandalism targeting the alderman this year.
RELATED: Alderman Raymond Lopez says 15th Ward office in Brighton Park vandalized again
Bricks were also thrown at his Brighton Park home over the summer.
Lopez is once again putting blame on the mayor and police superintendent.
RELATED: Bricks thrown through window of Alderman Raymond Lopez's Brighton Park office, police say
"Incidents like these are what my residents deal with on a daily basis. We see this scene play out over and over again, not only against me, but against everyday Chicagoans and it's time that they start acting and taking this seriously," Alderman Lopez said.
No one is in custody and no arrests have been made in the previous incidents.