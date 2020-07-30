Alderman Raymond Lopez says 15th Ward office in Brighton Park vandalized again

Lopez said security video shows one person vandalizing his office.
Lopez tweeted, "The third attack in a month! Lawlessness continues in Chicago."
“We’ll make sure that they’ve got the resources they need to be secure. We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials, and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period” -Lightfoot.— Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 30, 2020
This is the second assault on the office in ten days, and the third act of vandalism targeting the alderman in a month after bricks were thrown through the windows of his home.
The alderman has previously said that gang members are targeting him and Thursday morning, he criticized Mayor Lightfoot for not doing enough.
"I've had enough," Lopez said. "I'm beyond pissed right now because I have to keep having these press conferences and keep calling out what each of us already know in our neighborhoods. We are all under attack by the failed policies that continue to enable and protect the gang bangers in our midst."