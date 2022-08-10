Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.

King represents Chicago's 4th Ward, which includes the Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

She said she wants to improve public safety and make sure all children get a good education.

"I love this city. We need a Chicago that's safer AND stronger. Let's put an end to the false choices," said King. "Because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity. I am running for Mayor because we need more collaboration, not more confrontation, and we can go further together."

Fellow aldermen Roderick Sawyer and Ray Lopez are also running to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Other candidates include joining businessman Willie Wilson, state Rep. Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, Frederick Collins, a veteran Chicago police officer and community activist Ja'Mal Green.