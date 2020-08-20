Food & Drink

Peach recall: Salmonella outbreak linked to packaged fruit in Illinois, Wisconsin

Peaches sold in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan have been recalled in connection to a salmonella outbreak.

Do not eat any recalled Wawona-brand bagged peaches purchased at ALDI stores between June 1 and the present.

The items were also made available for purchase through Instacart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the food safety alert for the salmonella outbreak on Wednesday night.

Consumers should throw the peaches away - even if some were already eaten and no one got sick.

People are also advised to wash and sanitize the places where the recalled peaches were stored, including counter tops or refrigerator drawers and shelves.

The other states listed in the peach recall include: New York, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia

What is salmonella?


Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.

For more information, visit FDA.gov.
