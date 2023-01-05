'Numerous violations' found at South Side apartment complex after power outage displaces residents

Hundreds of people were displaced after Algonquin Apartments run by Mac Properties in Hyde Park experienced a power outage amid cold Chicago weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of resident who have been forced out of two building at Algonquin Apartments in Kenwood said they are tired of staying at a hotel.

"I have no family, no money, no nothing," said Algonguin resident Gabriella Johnson. "I've had these clothes on since December 23. This is all I have -- I have on."

The power went out December 23 and the city issued an order to vacate.

"It's frustrating. You are paying a lot of good money to live at this facility here and to still be displaced," said fellow Algonguin resident Ali Lewis.

"I really just feel like a person who has paid all this money, all this rent, and no answers were given to me. It's kind of disheartening to me," said Olga Cortez, who also lives at Algonguin.

The city's building department released its findings, reporting that "DOB (Department of Building) inspectors did discover numerous violations after inspecting the properties...the units and outlets installed without a permit cannot be adequately supported by the existing electrical system...The increased electrical demand was the primary cause of the power outage."

ComEd said, "(the customer) replaced two basement boilers with roughly 70 individual electric water heaters in each building, but failed to contact ComEd to upgrade their service to ensure the ComEd equipment could accommodate the increased load demand."

Mac Properties is responsible for the buildings where there was a lot of activity Wednesday.

The Mac Properties spokesman declined an interview with ABC7 but said they are making repairs and hope to have inspectors review the repairs as early as this weekend.

Resident Marilyn Lewis shared that she is going through breast cancer treatment and this displacement and the uncertainly comes at a horrible time for her.

"I just want to be home," she said. "I just want to be home so I'm waiting to see the process of getting into my home. I'm not sure how long that's going to be."

Some residents said their hotel stays have been extended and new leases offered at other Mac Properties but the cost and burden of a move are more than they can handle.