Man, 36, arrested in Wisconsin in connection with Algonquin double homicide investigation

Algonquin murder case began after police did well-being check, found 2 bodies
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man, 36, sought after Algonquin couple found dead

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a double homicide investigation in northwest suburban Algonquin was arrested Thursday morning in Wisconsin, police said.

Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of homicidal death after the bodies of two people were found Wednesday in the 400-block of La Fox River Drive.

Parnov was located in a home in Salem, Wisconsin and taken into custody without incident by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department just before 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Algonquin police said.

More charges against Parnov are likely, police said Wednesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Algonquin police said they were first called to a home on La Fox River Drive on Tuesday, for a request of a well-being check on the man and woman who lived there after the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, failed to show up for work.

Police were unable to contact them, and launched a wider investigation.

Police said they located the bodies of the man and woman around noon on Wednesday, though they did not say where they were found. While police said the cause of death is pending, it was clearly a homicide.

The incident was believed to be isolated and domestic in nature, police said. There does not appear to be any threat to the general public.

Parnov is currently being held by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, awaiting extradition.

The McHenry County Major Crimes Assistance Team is helping Algonquin police with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.

