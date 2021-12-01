homicide investigation

Algonquin police seek man, 36, charged after 2 found dead after well being check

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 36, sought after Algonquin couple found dead

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Algonquin police are looking for a 36-year-old man now charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Wednesday.

Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of homicidal death and more charges are likely, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Algonquin police said they were first called to a home in the 400-block of La Fox River Drive on Tuesday, for a request of a wellbeing check on the man and woman who lived there after the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, failed to show up for work.

Police were unable to contact them, and launched a wider investigation.

Police said they located the bodies of the man and woman around noon on Wednesday, though they did not say where they were found. While police said the cause of death is pending, it was clearly a homicide.

Parnov is believed to be driving a black 2006 Lexus sedan with the Illinois license plate CE37406.
If you have any information on Parnov's whereabouts or anything that is related to this matter, contact Algonquin police at 847-658-4531.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
algonquinfugitivehomicide investigationdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after 3 children killed
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Round Lake Beach
3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home, police say
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News