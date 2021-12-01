Algonquin police seek man, 36, charged after 2 found dead after well being check

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Algonquin police are looking for a 36-year-old man now charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Wednesday.Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of homicidal death and more charges are likely, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.Algonquin police said they were first called to a home in the 400-block of La Fox River Drive on Tuesday, for a request of a wellbeing check on the man and woman who lived there after the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, failed to show up for work.Police were unable to contact them, and launched a wider investigation.Police said they located the bodies of the man and woman around noon on Wednesday, though they did not say where they were found. While police said the cause of death is pending, it was clearly a homicide.Parnov is believed to be driving a black 2006 Lexus sedan with the Illinois license plate CE37406.If you have any information on Parnov's whereabouts or anything that is related to this matter, contact Algonquin police at 847-658-4531.