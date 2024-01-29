Police capture escaped 17-year-old murder suspect in Philadelphia

It was revealed Sunday that officers found a handcuff key on 17-year-old Shane Pryor when he was captured.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police confirmed that escaped teen murder suspect Shane Pryor was captured on Sunday after being on the run for five days.

Officers say the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at 3rd and Roosevelt Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. without incident.

Pryor, who was in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand.

He had been in custody since he was 14 years old awaiting trial.

It is not known how his hand injury occurred.

Pryor was not handcuffed when he fled, police said, and it was revealed Sunday that officers found a handcuff key on the teen when he was captured.

Investigators said Pryor had been picked up by 18-year-old Michael Diggs in a cream-colored Ford Fusion shortly after his escape.

Later that day, police stopped a vehicle matching that description in the city's Germantown section at Wakefield Street and Logan Avenue, and took two people in for questioning, including Diggs.

Pryor was last seen on surveillance footage inside a business around 1:30 p.m. on January 24 in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street in Olney.

Marshals did confirm the teen boarded a SEPTA bus shortly before he was apprehended. Officers pulled the bus over, removed Pryor from the vehicle, and took him into custody.

The teen was alone on the bus, authorities stated.

In a press conference on Sunday, officials also said that other "key players" who may have helped in Pryor's escape could be prosecuted.

Philadelphia police released a statement thanking the media and public for tips and information.

TIMELINE OF PRYOR'S ESCAPE, CAPTURE

Jan. 24 at 11:51 a.m. -- Pryor escaped from custody during transport to CHOP.

Jan. 24 at 11:55 a.m. -- Video surveillance shows Pryor entering the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building, located across the street from the main hospital. Pryor asked an employee to use a cell phone. The request was denied and he left.

Jan. 24 at 11:57 a.m. -- Pryor asked a civilian on Civic Center Blvd. to use a cell phone, claiming he had gotten into a fight and needed to make a call. She allowed him to use the phone, and authorities said Pryor called Michael Diggs to pick him up.

Jan. 24 at approx. 12:29 p.m. -- Diggs arrived in the 3500 block of Civic Center Blvd. and Pryor entered a cream-colored Ford Fusion. The vehicle then left University City.

Jan. 24 at approx. 1:13 p.m. -- Pryor and Diggs were seen on surveillance video at the intersection of Mascher Street and Godfrey Avenue and remained there until 2 p.m. before leaving in the same vehicle.

Jan. 24 at approx. 3 p.m. -- Diggs drops Pryor off on the 1100 block of East Upsal Street.

Jan. 24 at 6:38 p.m. -- The Ford Fusion was stopped in the 200 block of East Logan Street by members of Philadelphia's Highway Patrol and Michael Diggs was detained for investigation. Pryor was not in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Jan. 25 at approx. 10:20 a.m. -- Authorities confirm Pryor is spotted on the 4300 block of Marshal Street and seen about an hour later at a corner store on 8th and Bristol streets.

Jan. 26 at approx. noon -- Pryor enters a Target store on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue to purchase pants. He was wearing the same clothes he had on the day prior. An employee recognized him and sent a tip to authorities. Authorities reviewed surveillance footage, confirming it was Pryor.

Jan. 28 at approx. 6:30 p.m. -- Police and Marshals receive a tip Pryor will be in his home area. Officers canvassed the scene, and then police in unmarked vehicles spotted Pryor boarding a SEPTA bus, which they followed and pulled over. Pryor was removed from the bus, confirmed to be the escapee, and taken into custody without incident.