CHICAGO (WLS) -- A possible cockfighting ring in the city's West Englewood neighborhood has been shut down.15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez posted photos on his Facebook page showing several roosters in cages.He said it was brought to his attention by a resident."This isn't a neighborhood chicken coup. This is a center for animal fighting," Lopez posted.In his post, Lopez also said the property owners were cited for several violations.The Chicago Chicken Rescue is now caring for the animals.