Alleged gang members live streaming rap session arrested

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
A group of alleged gang members live streaming a rap session were arrested after police saw them with a gun on social media.

Authorities say detectives learned the suspects were rapping in a room at the Tillary Hotel in Downtown Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

NYPD officers went in and reportedly found 44 people in one hotel room.

Everyone was arrested, and five people who were allegedly spotted holding the gun on the social media stream were charged with possession of a firearm.

Police say one of them threw a gun out the window.

Officials say 36 others in the room received summonses, while three were arrested on outstanding parole warrants.

While they were streaming a rap session, law enforcement described many of them as reputed gang members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ganggang activitymusicrap musicgunsu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News