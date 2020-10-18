The Alley of Darkness in Lincoln Park offers COVID-19 friendly haunted house experience

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thrill seekers can get their fix in Lincoln Park this Halloween season.
Replay Lincoln Park, one of Chicago's favorite arcade bars that made a name for itself with their over-the-top pop-ups launched a drive-thru haunted house experience.
The experience is set in the shadows of the Red Line.
A short drive-in movie sets the scene for guests before they embark on a 30-minute, 360 degree "haunting experience," according to Replay.
What would a haunted house experience be without demons, zombies and copious amounts of fake blood? The Alley of Darkness has it all covered.
The Alley of Darkness drive-thru experience will be available through October 31.
The Alley of Darkness is open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Reservations are required and tickets may be purchased online for $75 a car.
No car? No problem.
For an additional $25, you can rent a vehicle from Replay Lincoln Park.
