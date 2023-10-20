A West Chicago family is competing in a contest to find the best Halloween display, and the winner gets $50,000 and a trophy.

West Chicago haunted house created by teen to be featured on 'The Great Halloween Fright Fight'

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A local family is about to get national attention for their spectacular Halloween display.

The McCabe family of West Chicago will be featured on ABC's "The Great Halloween Fright Fight" Sunday night.

Miles, 17, is the teenager behind all of this. His family's yard features more than 130 animatronics.

He's competing in a contest to find the best Halloween display, and the winner gets $50,000 and a trophy.

ABC7 Chicago's Christian Piekos had a front row seat to the fright Friday morning.

Halloween for most starts mid- to late October, but, for the McCabe family, the spooky holiday starts during the summer.

ABC7 Chicago gave viewers an inside look at the famed "Lehman Manor" last year.

The haunted house is packed with over 100 terrifying animatronics, a walk-through and live actors.

"Lehman Manor" is one of four haunted houses across the country that will be featured on ABC's "Great Halloween Fright Fight" that's airing this Sunday night at 9 p.m.

The McCabe family is squaring off against families in Michigan, Colorado and Nevada.