Chicago man fatally shot by Memphis security guard after argument over loud music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is mourning after 48-year-old Alvin Motley, Jr. was shot and killed while visiting family in Memphis, Tenn., after an argument over loud music."My God says to forgive so I forgive this man, but I want him punished to the fullest," his father said.According to an affidavit obtained by ABC News, police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. at a Kroger Fuel Center. Motley's girlfriend told police that right before the shooting, security guard Gregory Livingston got into an argument with Motley over the volume of music coming from their car.Crump said Motley was never a threat. He's described by his family as disabled, diagnosed with a disorder affecting connective tissue as a child that resulted in him being legally blind. His girlfriend told police the night he was killed that he approached the security guard to talk, and that's when she said she heard a gunshot and saw him fall to the ground.According to the affidavit, security video that has not bene released shows Motley holding a beer can and a lit cigarette as he approached Livingston. It goes on to say the guard pulled out his gun and shot Motley in his chest."He wasn't violent at all," his father said. "I just want justice for my son."According to public records at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Livingston was not a licensed security guard at the time of the shooting. He has now been charged with second degree murder and is being held on a $1.8 million bond.