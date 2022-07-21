Amazon releases fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery trucks made in Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon rolled out a new fleet of all-electric delivery vehicles that are manufactured right here in Illinois.The decision comes as part of billionaire Jeff Bezos' pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions across the company by 2040.Amazon is using the auto manufacturer Rivian to meet the goal. Rivian's manufacturing plant is located in Normal, Illinois, about two hours south of Chicago.The rollout of Amazon's new fleet is expected to happen across almost a dozen cities including Baltimore, Dallas, Nashville, San Diego, Seattle and Chicago, but the company has plans to bring the fleet to more than 100 cities by the end of this year.The company said it plans to have 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030.