Amazon offers way to thank delivery drivers this holiday season with no-cost tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tipping culture has caused a lot of controversy, but there is a way to tip Amazon delivery drivers and it won't cost you a penny.

Amazon announced the return of the holiday promotion to tip drivers Tuesday.

The program started in 2022 and has now begun for 2023 as a simple way to say thank you to drivers.

Here's how it works.

Say "Alexa, thank my driver" to an Amazon Alexa device. Or, search "thank my driver" on Amazon's website or mobile shopping app.

Amazon will notify the driver and give a $5 tip to the drivers who get the first two million thank-you's.

Drivers will be able to see the number of times they are thanked within their app.