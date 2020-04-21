ABC7 Chicago launches new apps on streaming platforms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new ABC 7 Chicago streaming app gives you free access to Eyewitness News and your favorite ABC 7 Chicago content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime!Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment.The release of our new apps come at a time when news content and information is critical and when local news serves a vital role in keeping our local communities informed of global events, including developments around COVID-19. Along with this critical real-time information, you can also enjoy a variety of original programming from ABC 7 such as Chicago Proud segments highlighting people doing great things in our community and segments from popular ABC 7 shows such as Heart & Soul, 190 North, our Women's History Month special and more. You can also watch Food and Entertainment stories from our Hungry Hound reporter Steve Dolinsky and Localish segments featuring popular, local restaurants and hot spots.In addition to the new ABC 7 Chicago app, ABC News has also launched new apps on the Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku platforms, bringing you 24/7 live breaking news, live events and original programming through a newly developed experience. The new ABC News Live app provides viewers with ABC News Special Reports and critical COVID-19 updates with shows including Pandemic: What You Need to Know anchored by Amy Robach and ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis. Featured programming also includes a growing slate of original documentaries, such as Guardians of the Amazon, The Bomber and Modern Baby, and curated content from ABC News brands including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, FiveThirtyEight and Nightline. This year ABC News Live will ramp up to 18 hours of live, anchored news programs daily, breaking news coverage and all-new original documentaries.