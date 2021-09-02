amazon

Amazon to hire 6K people for south suburban fulfillment centers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon hiring for 6K jobs in south suburbs

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon announced Wednesday it a pair of south suburban fulfillment centers will be offering three times as many jobs as originally planned.

Amazon is putting the finishing touches on the fulfillment centers in Matteson and Markham, which will each bring 3,000 jobs. The originally announced 1,000 jobs at each facility.


"We're definitely excited about it, no two ways about it," said Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa.

For Markham it could foster an economic boost for the city's main shopping center, where there currently are a number of empty storefronts.

"We've already got restaurants and franchises that have already started coming in to talk to our economic development and our administrative team," Mayor Agpawa said.

All those Amazon employees could also help established restaurants sizzle with new customers.

"I think we'll see a huge spike increase in business of course, it's gonna help a lot actually," said Muhannid Kanan, manager of Jimmy's Famous Burgers.

Manager "Mo" Kanan is already dreaming up ideas.


"I'll talk to the manager maybe when they have events over there maybe we can cater, do a bunch of things to help out over there, given them special discounts," Kanan said.

Amazon says it will start hiring online on September 10, and the openings will include many white collar jobs as well.

"We have jobs for just about everyone. Those corporate tech jobs range from software development engineers, solution architect people that work with those technical folks whether it's an HR professional or an executive assistant," said Ardine Williams, Amazon VP Workforce Development.

Leaders across the region excited.

"The number of jobs that's being offered at those facilities is really going to flow into the city of Country Club Hills and help us tremendously," said Country Club Hills Mayor James Ford.

Amazon says it will not be hiring those 6000 new employees all at once, but instead over a two month period. The two facilities are set to be up and running by early October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersmattesonmarkhamcountry club hillsamazonjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon will pay for damages from dangerous items sold on site
Bezos, Branson stripped of newfound 'astronaut' titles
Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture
Space travel will advance with Blue Origin's flight, experts say
TOP STORIES
Carjacking victim says she's on the hook for thieves' speeding ticket
Misspelled COVID-19 card leads to suburban woman's arrest in Hawaii
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Sentencing mysteriously delayed for El Chapo's wife
Chase Bank worker stabbed inside branch blocks from Mag Mile
650 students, staff at NW Indiana school district in quarantine
Chicago small business owners surprised by 'balloon bombing'
Show More
IL reports 5,178 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Chicago Pride Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns
As Lyft mulls bringing back pool rides, drivers raise concerns
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
Gregg Leakes, husband of reality star NeNe Leakes, dies at 66
More TOP STORIES News