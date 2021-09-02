Amazon to hire 6K people for south suburban fulfillment centers

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon announced Wednesday it a pair of south suburban fulfillment centers will be offering three times as many jobs as originally planned.Amazon is putting the finishing touches on the fulfillment centers in Matteson and Markham, which will each bring 3,000 jobs. The originally announced 1,000 jobs at each facility."We're definitely excited about it, no two ways about it," said Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa.For Markham it could foster an economic boost for the city's main shopping center, where there currently are a number of empty storefronts."We've already got restaurants and franchises that have already started coming in to talk to our economic development and our administrative team," Mayor Agpawa said.All those Amazon employees could also help established restaurants sizzle with new customers."I think we'll see a huge spike increase in business of course, it's gonna help a lot actually," said Muhannid Kanan, manager of Jimmy's Famous Burgers.Manager "Mo" Kanan is already dreaming up ideas."I'll talk to the manager maybe when they have events over there maybe we can cater, do a bunch of things to help out over there, given them special discounts," Kanan said.Amazon says it will start hiring online on September 10, and the openings will include many white collar jobs as well."We have jobs for just about everyone. Those corporate tech jobs range from software development engineers, solution architect people that work with those technical folks whether it's an HR professional or an executive assistant," said Ardine Williams, Amazon VP Workforce Development.Leaders across the region excited."The number of jobs that's being offered at those facilities is really going to flow into the city of Country Club Hills and help us tremendously," said Country Club Hills Mayor James Ford.Amazon says it will not be hiring those 6000 new employees all at once, but instead over a two month period. The two facilities are set to be up and running by early October.