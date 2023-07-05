Amazon home goods discounted up to 55% off on Prime Day

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Prime Day is here, and many deals for your home come with it. Whether it is spring cleaning, interior improvements, or to help secure some precious sleep, Prime Day has you covered. No need to pinch pennies for your home with these bargains. Check out the list below, and snag your favorites before they're gone.

1. Bissell, All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop - $129.99

Say goodbye to your old mopper with this All-in-One Vac-And-Steam Mop that erases dust bunnies and sanitizes your floor in one movement. A clean house just got so much neater.

2. Toilet Brush & Holder Set - $8.49

A genius pick-up, Sellemer Toilet Brush & Holder Set will change how you clean your toilet and drain with a flexible brush head that effortlessly wipes out bacteria in every nook and cranny.

3. Esonal Natural Floating Bookshelf - $25..47

Are you cramped with space? This multi-purpose Esonal Floating Shelf is easy to assemble and fits snuggly on the wall for all your home needs, whether as a kitchen condiment holder or a tidy bookshelf for your kids.

4. Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2-Pack - $19.98

Stylish on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with this luxurious 2-pack Cooling Bed Pillow, you never have to worry about finding the cold spot on your bed again.

5. Shark Robot Vacuum - $299.99

Set and forget with the expert Shark Robot Vacuum, equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and high-tech self-emptying base, now at 50% off.

6. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair - $179.99

Is your back hurting from endless online meetings? The sturdy, comfortable Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair is the perfect addition to your home office, coming equipped with a headrest and hip-supporting foam, now perfect for your budget at 40% off.

7. Mission Fabric Ottoman Storage - $135.99

The two-for-one storage bench is back with this Amazon's Choice. The chic, off-white Christopher Knight Fabric Storage can fit snugly anywhere in your home, as extra storage, a fashionable footrest, or another seat! A definite must-have for your new space.

8. COSORI Air Fryer Pro - $79

If you don't have an air fryer yet, it's time to change that. A fan-favorite in every modern kitchen, the COSORI Air Fryer Pro is dishwasher safe, eliminates the oil and cooks your food with minimal hassle. At 20% off, this little kitchen helper is an absolute bargain.

9. ClosetMaid 6 Cube Storage Shelf- $110

With nearly 50 years of home decorating experience, ClosetMaid has delivered again with the versatile 6 Cube Storage Shelf. With a lean chestnut finish and a compact design suitable for vertical and horizontal placements, shelves have never looked so good in your home-an absolute steal at 55% off.

10. Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle - $27.99

Say hello to your brand new Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle, which boils water faster and is so quiet; you won't even notice it's there.

