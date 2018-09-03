Amber Alert canceled after girl, 3, abducted in Milwaukee found safe; Search for suspects continues

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 3-year-old girl who police said was abducted in Milwaukee was found safe Monday morning.

Authorities said Phoenix Dickens was abducted by two armed men at about 2:15 a.m. Police said the girl was initially placed in a red minivan and then may have moved to a different vehicle, possible a dark blue or black car.

Shortly after 9:45 Monday, Milwaukee police said Phoenix Dickens was located safe, but police continue to search for the two suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.
