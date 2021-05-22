Amber Alert cancelled for 9-year-old in downstate Wayne County, woman in custody

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne County Friday evening.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a woman identified as Teresa Milner has been taken into custody.The girl is now in protective custody and is healthy and unharmed, according to police.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the girl was taken from a home by Milner on Washington Street in Keenes, Ill on Friday evening.