Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December in Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee -- Have you seen her?
The search is on after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 15-month-old baby in Tennessee.
Investigators say Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since late December 2019.
A sheriff's spokesman in Sullivan County says she wasn't reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The spokesman says details of her disappearance are under investigation, including why it took so long to report Evelyn's disappearance.
Evelyn is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit with pink shoes and a pink bow in her hair.
She is about 2-feet tall and weighs 28 pounds, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
"Right now, we're not sure of her exact location. It could be anywhere from what we know. We've been conducting the investigation, and obviously we've been talking to as many people as we have come in contact with that knew about the child," Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriffs Office told WCYB.
"We have several others that we will be speaking with as well, and we've also been receiving some leads we've been following up on."
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI- FIND.
