CHICAGO (WLS) -- American Airlines is donating its' popular inflight breakfast bags to the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis.
More than 1,000 cases of breakfast bags will be delivered to the food depository by Thursday to be further distributed to Chicago communities, an American Airlines statement said.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository will distribute the breakfast bags through their partner agencies that are currently open and feeding those in need.
"Throughout the Chicago area and across the country, the need for food assistance is quickly growing due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. "Food banks are working around the clock to meet this rising demand, but we cannot do it alone. This generous product donation from American Airlines will ensure more of our neighbors have the food they need during this challenging time."
The breakfast bags consist of yogurt, granola and a fig bar.
The airline said they will continue to donate food and supplies to communities in need during the pandemic.
"As we adapt to the current environment and the impacts of COVID-19, we will continue to look for opportunities to do our part to contribute to hunger relief and supply shortages in our valued communities, like Chicago, and others throughout our global network," said Franco Tedeschi, American Airlines Vice President - Chicago.
For more information visit: www.chicagosfoodbank.org.
Coronavirus Chicago: American Airlines donates more than 63K breakfast bags to Greater Chicago Food Depository for families in need
