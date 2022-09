American Cancer Society kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Pink Party at Tao

The American Cancer Society launched Breast Cancer Awareness Month by throwing a Pink Party a Tao in Chicago Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Cancer Society launched Breast Cancer Awareness Month by throwing a Pink Party in Chicago Thursday night.

The event was held at Tao and also served as the start of the 2022 Real Men Wear Pink campaign. More than 2,700 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States each year.

The American Cancer Society will hold their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 15. ABC7 is a media sponsor of that event.