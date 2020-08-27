american idol

'American Idol' season 19 goes virtual with video auditions in all 50 states

By and Marsha Jordan
Season 19 of American Idol is shaping up, and for the first time since its inception you can try out from the comfort of your home, virtually.

Forget that mic; step up to your personal device and sing. The "Idol Across America" virtual auditions tour is making a stop by Zoom Friday in Illinois.

"We are hosting for the first time ever online face-to-face auditions," American Idol producer Melissa Elfar said. "It's kind of really, really cool. It's the first time 'Idol' is reaching all 50 states."

Online auditions for Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota take place Friday.

Those interested should go to AmericanIdol.com/audition, pick their state date, pick a time that's convenient and register.

"We send you all the information and then on your day and time you enter the Zoom room," Elfar said. "And then we Zoom you off into your audition room with an 'American Idol' producer. A lot of people say they are less nervous. They are home in their comfortable environment."

Elfar said the judges are great.

"We are so happy to have the dream team back. We love them. I can't imagine doing another season without them," she said.
More TOP STORIES News