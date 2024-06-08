Luke Bryan causes fan frenzy at CMA Fest

Country superstar Luke Bryan caused a frenzy during CMA Fest in a surprise appearance outside his Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Luke Bryan caused a fan frenzy Friday in Nashville.

In town for CMA Fest, the country superstar and "American Idol" judge made a surprise appearance outside his restaurant, Luke's 32 Bridge, on Broadway.

Fans were elated to see Bryan. "Hold on. Let me take it all in!" he said, once the cheering finally died down.

As he made the rounds, Bryan took photos, handed out merchandise and conversed with the fans. As a part of his new fashion collaboration with Jockey, a few lucky people even got to take home some free swag!

Luke Bryan is one of many performers in Nashville for CMA Fest, a four-day country music festival that draws in country music fans from all over the world.

A three-hour primetime concert special hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will air Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.