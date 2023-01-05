American Red Cross explains need for blood donations from diverse donors

Joy Squier with the American Red Cross explains the urgent need for donations ahead of the Great Chicago Blood Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You could help saving lives and it's as easy as rolling up your sleeve.

The Great Chicago Blood Drive is next week and Joy Squier, chief communications and marketing officer for the American Red Cross, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the need for donors this year.

Squier talked about the need for diverse donors and why just three percent of people donate blood.

The Great Chicago Blood Drive takes place on January 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make yours now at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. They can also make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App which can be downloaded from the app store.

The countdown begins! Today marks 56 days until the 9th annual ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on January 11 and 12 expanding to seven locations around the Chicago and Northwest Indiana areas.

Donations will be taken from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. at all locations, which are listed below.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days so the opportunity to mark calendars for January and help save lives by donating blood is now! ABC 7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott and Host/Reporter Hosea Sanders will be part of the station's live coverage once again this year.

"Every year we set our blood donation goals higher and we are grateful and amazed by how our viewers donate to the Great Chicago Blood Drive. It always exceeds expectations, and we are thankful to our partners, the American Red Cross, and to everyone in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. Together we are committed to saving lives, and making a difference through our giving," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.

"For many years, the American Red Cross has joined with ABC 7 for the Great Chicago Blood Drive," said Celena Roldán, CEO of the Illinois Red Cross. "This has become the largest Red Cross blood drive in the country and it enables people to give of themselves and help others through blood donation. ABC 7 viewers from all over our city and suburbs come to donate and make an impact. This year the drive will take place across the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana areas in seven locations on January 11th and 12th."

This is the 9th year ABC 7 Chicago and the American Red Cross will have joined forces for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, setting the bar as the largest Red Cross blood drive in the entire country.

Even a pandemic didn't stop the determination of ABC 7 viewers who came out in large numbers to donate. The response to ABC 7's live coverage of the drive was so remarkable that the blood drive will be expanded to seven locations over two days in the Chicago area.

Blood donations, especially in the winter months, are critical. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, yet the American Red Cross estimates that only 3 percent of the population actually donates. All blood types are needed and a single blood donation can save more than one life!

All presenting donors will receive a free ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive t-shirt, while supplies last.

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood with the American Red Cross at The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive. Again, appointments are strongly encouraged.

ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive 2023 locations

All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Wednesday, January 11th:

Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, January 12th:

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

CSO Multiplex

1301 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

North Township Social Center at Wicker Park

2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322