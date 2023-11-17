ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive adding locations on Jan. 17 and 18, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown begins!

Wednesday, Nov. 22 marks 56 days until the 10th annual ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 17 and 18, expanding to seven locations around the Chicago and Northwest Indiana areas.

Donations will be taken from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations (locations listed below.)

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, so the opportunity to mark calendars for January and help save lives by donating blood is now.

ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott and host/reporter Hosea Sanders will be part of the station's live coverage once again this year.

"We are proud to continue our long partnership with the American Red Cross," said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC7 Chicago. "Together this program has gotten bigger and better with each year, and we look forward to new heights in 2024. Our team continues to be dedicated to this awe-inspiring blood drive effort that is vital to our community and helps save so many lives."

Mark Thomas, interim CEO of the Red Cross of Illinois, said: "For the 10th year, the Red Cross is again extremely proud to partner with ABC 7 on the Great Chicago Blood Drive. Since the beginning, this incredible, broad-reaching drive has brought Chicagoland together to save lives through blood donation. The ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive has become the largest Red Cross blood drive in the country, growing from a single location to a two-day event in seven locations across the city, suburbs and northwest Indiana. We encourage everyone who is able to sign up to donate at this amazing event. We never know when someone in our family may need lifesaving blood. Only through the generosity of donors is blood available to hospitals for important patient needs such as cancer, surgeries, accidents, trauma, blood conditions such as sickle cell disease, and much more. We are grateful to ABC 7 for making this amazing event possible for 10 years."

The 2024 event marks the 10th year ABC7 Chicago and the American Red Cross will have joined forces for the Great Chicago Blood Drive, setting the bar as the largest Red Cross blood drive in the entire country. Even a pandemic didn't stop the determination of ABC7 viewers, who came out in large numbers to donate. The response to ABC7's live coverage of the drive was so remarkable that the blood drive has been expanded to seven locations over two days in the Chicago area.

Blood donations, especially in the winter months, are critical. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, yet the American Red Cross estimates that only 3% of the population actually donates. All blood types are needed and a single blood donation can save more than one life!

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Make one now at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago. As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment. They can also make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App which can be downloaded from the App store.

All presenting donors will receive a free ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive T-shirt (while supplies last).

Create new beginnings and energy for those in need. Donate blood with the American Red Cross at the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

THE MART

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL, 60654

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg

1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL, 60173

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St., Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, Jan. 18:

Imani Village

901 E. 95th St., Chicago, IL 60619

Foglia YMCA

1025 N. Old McHenry Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St., Highland, IN 46322

