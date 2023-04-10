American Red Cross giving Snoopy shirts to blood donors for National Volunteer Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Red Cross is partnering with the popular "Peanuts" cartoon to encourage people to donate blood.

The organization is hosting blood donation opportunities in Chicago and the suburbs from April 10 to April 23. Everyone who donates will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Snoopy t-shirt for National Volunteer Month.

The Red Cross says that all blood donations, especially type O blood donors and donors giving platelets, are needed to keep the blood supply strong.

Those interested in donating can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals in Illinois who are at least 17 years of age, or 16 with written parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org.