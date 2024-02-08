IDF detains Americans with Chicago area ties in Gaza raid, State Department confirms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men with Chicago area ties, two of which are American citizens, were taken into custody by Israeli forces in Gaza, the U.S. State Department confirmed.

Family members said 20-year-old Hashem Alagha and 18-year-old Borak Alagha were inside a home in Gaza when Israeli Defense Forces raided the home and detained the two men. Family said they were born and raised in Lombard before moving to Canada at a young age.

The State Department said they are still American citizens.

Yasmeen Elagha, who identified herself as their cousin, said their father, who is a Canadian citizen, was also detained.

The IDF has not released any information on the reason for the raid.

The conditions of the men and why they were detained have not been released.

"We are aware of these reports and we are currently seeking additional information, but I don't have any additional information to share and would not be able to at this point, given privacy considerations," said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing.

The news comes at a sensitive moment in US-Israeli relations. On Wednesday, US efforts to pressure the Israeli government toward a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza received a blow when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a counterproposal from Hamas as "delusional."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel on Wednesday said negotiations toward an agreement would continue.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report