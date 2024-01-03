WATCH LIVE

Amtrak survey seeks input on Union Station improvement plan

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 10:31AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak is asking for your input as it works to improve Chicago's Union Station.

There are plans to improve the boarding process, modernize the amenities, and add new services to the train station.

There's a survey at ChicagoUnionStation.com. It will be open through the end of this month.

Amtrak said it is the design for the first major enhancement at track level and above since 1991 in a station that serves tens of thousands of Amtrak and Metra customers daily. The plan is part of CHIP, the Chicago Hub Improvement Program.

