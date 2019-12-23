Bones of 'large animal' found underneath California apartment complex, authorities say

SAPD Homicide Detectives in conjunction with the OC Coroner’s Office investigating possible human remains located underneath a residence at 600 S Broadway. Broadway street from Bishop to Richland streets shut down until further notice. Please stay clear of the area. — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) December 23, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities in Santa Ana, California launched an investigation Monday morning after bones, initially believed to be that of a human, were found underneath a residence.Officers responded to a call Sunday about possible human bones found at an apartment complex, according to police. Authorities said a maintenance person was fixing a water leak on the property when he made the discovery.Authorities initially said a deputy coroner confirmed that they were human bones, but they were later determined to be that of a "large animal."