Bones of 'large animal' found underneath California apartment complex, authorities say

Authorities in Santa Ana launched a homicide investigation Monday morning after human bones were found underneath a residence.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities in Santa Ana, California launched an investigation Monday morning after bones, initially believed to be that of a human, were found underneath a residence.

Officers responded to a call Sunday about possible human bones found at an apartment complex, according to police. Authorities said a maintenance person was fixing a water leak on the property when he made the discovery.



Authorities initially said a deputy coroner confirmed that they were human bones, but they were later determined to be that of a "large animal."

This is a developing story.
