Dog lost during Christmas Eve hike rescued from mountain, reunited with family

Dog "Nala" was rescued from a mountain in Ogden, Utah after she was separated from her owner during a Christmas Eve hike.

OGDEN, Utah (WLS) -- A Utah family is reunited with their dog after a harrowing mountain rescue.

"Nala" got separated from her owner during a Christmas Eve hike. The next day, she was spotted on a ridge above a frozen waterfall.

SEE ALSO | CPD officer rescues woman who jumped into lake after dogs fell in near Edgewater Beach

Specially trained climbers went up the mountain, coaxing the scared, cold dog into their arms.

The rescuers said the sheriff's drone may have spooked "Nala" into cooperating.