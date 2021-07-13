collapse

Logan Square animal shelter in need of emergency foster parents, donations after ceiling collapse

By
Logan Square animal shelter in need of emergency foster parents, donations after ceiling collapses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago animal shelter is asking for the public's help after part of the ceiling above the kennels collapsed over the weekend.

A plumbing issue led to the collapse at One Tail at a Time's behavioral center on North Elston in the city's Logan Square neighborhood. It forced volunteers and staff into action, seeking emergency shelter for the six dogs that had been housed here.

"We had people who came and picked up dogs in their cars and took them on field trips until they were ready for their fosters we had people driving them out to the suburbs to their temporary homes," said Maggie Hudson, the shelter's development manager.

Much of the debris fell on Yondu's kennel. The six-year-old beagle was scared but not injured and like the other dogs, was taken in by foster families.

"It's really awful, it really does tug at your heart strings," said Sara Honaker.

Honaker and Don Principe answered the call for help and Yondu has been with them since Sunday morning.

"We didn't really know what to expect when he showed up after being in what sounded like a traumatic situation. Honestly, he slept most of his first day here and after that it's like he's always been here," said Honaker.

"It's great to be able to help this little guy out and its been a lot of fun having him around the last couple days," said Principe.

One Tail at a Time is a non-profit animal rescue that often takes dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters and finds them foster families or forever families.

The damage at their behavioral center means they may not be able to rescue as many animals.

So the call for foster families continues.

"We are really in need of the community support for foster homes and donations so we don't slow down our intake," said Hudson.

Currently One Tail at a Time has 130 dogs , cats and rabbits available for adoption.
